Department of Public Health prepares to administer booster shots in Troup County

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. The number of COVID-19 vaccinations is falling in the U.S. And some experts worry that the decision to give booster doses could end up hurting efforts to get the unvaccinated to take shots at all. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – District 4 Public Health will begin administering booster shots in Troup County on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be available for Troup County residents at the public health department building on Dallis St.

Hayla Folden, the Media Relations Specialist for District 4 Public Health, said receiving the booster shot will provide people with the antibodies they need to fight off COVID-19.

“For people who are 65 and older whose antibodies may have declined from their original shot it’s going to boost those antibodies and protect them longer. For anyone else whose antibodies may have waned then it’s going to be good for that and protect them longer as they go into the winter when we expect our COVID cases to increase again,” said Folden.

To be eligible for the booster shot, a person must have received their 2-dose series six months prior to the booster shot. It is recommended for people ages 65 or older, ages 18 or older who live in a long-term care setting or have underlying medical conditions. Ages 18 or older can also receive a booster shot if the individual lives or works in a high-risk setting.

Folden said DPH has been hosting vaccination clinics off-site on weekends at different hours to encourage people to get vaccinated and will do the same for the booster shots if there is high demand. Any major clinics will only be held if vaccine providers like pharmacies are too backed up.

Booster shots will only be available for adults 18 years or older, they are not recommended for children 12-17.

“I recommend anyone that is thinking about it but is not sure, have that conversation with your physician. Consider your medical history, consider your environment that you’re in, the people you’re around then have the conversation with your physician about whether or not you need the booster shots and let them help you make that decision

Folden recommends making an appointment on the District 4 Public Health website to anyone interested in receiving the booster shot.