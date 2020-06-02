Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:40 UTC and provided by THE National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Tropical Storm Bertha approaching the South Carolina coast. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – Forecasters are watching a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico that could become a tropical storm Tuesday. It’s already brought deadly flash flooding to Guatemala and El Salvador and is now drenching parts of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was located late Monday about 105 miles west of Campeche, Mexico.

The government of Mexico has a tropical storm warning in effect from Campeche to the port of Veracruz. The Hurricane Center says it will move northward across the Gulf of Mexico later this week, but it’s too early to say when and where it might strike the United States.