Deputies: Lake City man charged with murder after shooting father

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Lake City man was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after he killed his father, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mason Christopher Yarborough was charged with murder after he shot his father on Friday following an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.

His father, 49-year-old Donald C. Yarborough, was killed at his home near Lake City, according to authorities.

Mason Yarborough fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody a short time after without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was being held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, as of Friday afternoon.

