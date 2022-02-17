Deputy Sheriff wins recognition award for his constant leadership in the community in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Richard English Jr. Strongest Link Award of Excellence is awarded every month to a Troup County employee who displays leadership in the community. The recipient is nominated by their colleagues and then is presented the award at a ceremony surrounded by their coworkers and family members.

Keith Flory, the Major of Operations at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, was presented the award for the month of January.

“I’m just thankful that I got recognized and I’m thankful for my peers that put in maybe five or six nomination forms filled out and some of the stuff that was wrote on it was very heartfelt to me and I really appreciate that,” said Major Flory.

Major Flory said he was not aware he had been nominated and thought he was attending another county commissioners meeting however, receiving the award in front of his friends and family was humbling.

In the letters written by Major Flory’s colleagues there were multiple examples cited about his leadership skills in the department. Some of the examples included working many shifts as a detention officer after the jail administrator was injured and assisting patrol officers when they were shorthanded.

Many of the people working under him also said he is always available even in his off time and he is always willing to find solutions when a problem presents itself.

He said although he enjoys working at the sheriff’s office he main goal is to inspire others and encourage them to work hard as well. He thanks his support system for their constant encouragement especially his wife, Robin, and father as well as, all of his colleagues at the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you for recognizing what I go through everyday, the hard work that I do,” said Major Flory.