Destination Vacation: Elevated Wake Park in Lexington, NC

by: Shannon Smith

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A new attraction in Davidson County, N.C., allows you to ride a wakeboard without a boat to pull you.  

At Elevated Wake Park in Lexington, which opened this summer, a series of cables pulls riders out of the water. 

Instructor Dylan Mead explained, “We have a beginner line that’s very similar to getting up behind the boat but where a boat drags you through the water to get up our cable actually pulls you up out of the water. It’s much easier.  There are no other waves to deal with.”

After you master the basics, there is an advanced course with jumps and ramps.

Elevated Wake park is off Interstate 85 in Lexington and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can book a session here.

The park will be open every day until the weather turns cold.

