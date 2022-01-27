District 4 Public Health discusses problem with at-home COVID-19 tests

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – At-home COVID-19 tests have gained popularity due to its convenience and its availability to self-test. However, the self-test kits present a different complication that is making it harder for healthcare workers to keep up with the number of positive cases.

“We have no way of knowing who has tested positive if they don’t tell us so if it’s not reported to either your physician or to the health department we don’t know if you’re tested positive or not. Those numbers are not being reflected in the daily COVID case count that we see coming out from DPH,” said Hayla Folden, the Media Relations Specialist for District 4 Public Health.

Folden said there is no way of knowing how many positive cases are missing from each daily count. The only tests that are being accounted for are provider administrator tests.

People who test positive are also not receiving the appropriate counseling needed to know the next steps.

“If you test at home, you get your positive results and then there is no follow-up. No one to tell you when to isolate, to ask about your contacts and who you have been around. It’s missing that, that educational piece,” said Folden.

The at-home tests are only accurate when an individual is presenting symptoms. It does not pick up a positive case if the person is asymptomatic the way a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test would.

DPH is now urging people to contact their local health department if they receive a positive result from an at-home testing kit.

“Reach out to your local health department. Let them know that you’ve tested positive and allow someone with the opportunity to provide you with guidance on isolation, on when you can return to work based on your symptoms, your vaccination status, all those things that change pretty frequently,” said Folden.

Folden said she believes the at-home tests are a great tool when used correctly and people who test positive reach out to healthcare providers for guidance.

If you have tested positive in one of the 12 counties within District 4 Public Health, please call 706-845-4035.