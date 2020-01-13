District says no flu outbreaks so far this season in Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Muscogee County School District says despite the severe flu season sweeping the state, its schools have not suffered any outbreaks.

MCSD says that parents can help fight the spread of flu by closely monitoring their children’s health.

“You cannot be too concerned about your child’s safety or your child’s health, so if you have any concerns, we always ask that you contact the school directly,” said Mercedes Parham, Director of Communications and Open Records Officer. “If you are noticing symptoms or you notice something happening inside a contained area, the quicker we can address it, the better, so that we can prevent any type of outbreak.”

Doctors stress that anyone six months or older should get the flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers some tips on fighting the spread of flu.