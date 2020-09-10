Disturbances in the tropical Atlantic provide welcomed relief in waves

Three tropical disturbances off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are helping to bring passing showers across the region. The central Atlantic basin has two tropical storms churning out there, with no impacts to the U.S. coastline.

At the same time, there’s a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa and moving farther south in latitude. If it moves along this track it will not encounter much shear, so this needs to be watched closely in the extended forecast. In the meantime, isolated passing showers and storms through the weekend and Monday will persist.

A cool front will sweep through on Tuesday bringing back more stable air but not completely dry. We’ll keep a mention each afternoon for a sporadic shower or storm each day.