Disturbances in the tropical Atlantic provide welcomed relief in waves

Three tropical disturbances off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are helping to bring passing showers across the region. The central Atlantic basin has two tropical storms churning out there, with no impacts to the U.S. coastline. 

At the same time, there’s a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa and moving farther south in latitude. If it moves along this track it will not encounter much shear, so this needs to be watched closely in the extended forecast.  In the meantime, isolated passing showers and storms through the weekend and Monday will persist.

A cool front will sweep through on Tuesday bringing back more stable air but not completely dry. We’ll keep a mention each afternoon for a sporadic shower or storm each day. 

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 93° 75°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 72°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Monday

83° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 79° 68°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 78° 69°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

Trending Stories