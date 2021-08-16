Diverse Power prepares for Tropical Storm Fred as it nears LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As Tropical Storm Fred prepares to make landfall, Diverse Power is letting residents know that they are ready to assist in the case of power outages.

Ken Pope, the Residential Services Marketing Coordinator of Diverse Power, said the company has been constantly monitoring the weather and has 24/7 dispatch ready to assist those affected in all 14 counties.

“With this storm approaching, we’re keeping a close eye on it and our main protocols are to make sure that our inventory for repair work, our gasoline, our employees are on standby. We make sure that all of that is aware and ready to be utilized as needed,” said Pope.

Pope said Diverse Power is expecting sporadic damage like trees and limbs to fall down on lines however, they do not expect widespread damage like in a tornado. Anyone affected by a power outage due to the storm can expect not to have power for about 12 hours. However, if there is a spin off tornado that time frame may be extended.

He also said times to have the power restored may also be affected by lighting, wind speeds and torrential rain if the crews can not make it to the power lines immediately.

Pope made sure to emphasize the importance of remaining safe and staying away from the power lines during these kinds of storms.

“Do not go near down the power lines, do not go near trees that are touching power lines, don’t go anywhere near the power line especially when it’s wet and rainy and especially if your power is out,” said Pope.

Diverse Power also has a mutual aid agreement with the Georgia Membership Electric Corporation, the statewide trade association. They are eligible to receive help from neighboring electric companies if needed.

“Protocols during a time like this for us is to encourage our customers to be safe, do not go out in this weather, do not get near these trees, do not get near these powerlines. Call us, let us take care of these problems and be patient and know that we’re working as quickly as we can and as safely as we can,” said Pope.