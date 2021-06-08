Dodging more showers Wednesday then escaping the heat late week

We are continuing to monitor the persisting moist air mass over towards our west. As it continues to push into northern Georgia, it could bring afternoon convection across Georgia, with Columbus bringing in a chance for some pop-up showers in the afternoon and into the evening.



This trend will continue into Wednesday where we continue to see the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon where the biggest risks will be heavy rainfall and strong gusts. This trend is in line with daytime heating in the afternoon, with pop-up showers and storms.



As for the remainder of the week, we will see a high-pressure system strengthening across the region and this will keep the chances open for a stray to isolated afternoon storm only. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90’s with this high-pressure system.