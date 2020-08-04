Dodging showers in the First Alert Forecast

Coming-up in The First Alert Forecast expect showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. A stalled-out front was responsible for Monday’s explosive thunderstorm in the Columbus area, with torrential rain and additional urban heating made this storm tower-up and then collapse in the city toppling trees, snapping branches on a few power lines, large pine trees crushing a few cars and then crushing a roof, and eventually knocking power out for 2500 residents in north Columbus.

Once a dry front sweeps through late Wednesday into Thursday more stable air, which means more sun less humidity but highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. As always, a sporadic shower or storm can always pop-up in the afternoon, with a stable forecast rolling into the weekend forecast.

Isaias latest forecast can be viewed here…https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/