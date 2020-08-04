Dodging showers in the First Alert Forecast

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coming-up in The First Alert Forecast expect showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. A stalled-out front was responsible for Monday’s explosive thunderstorm in the Columbus area, with torrential rain and additional urban heating made this storm tower-up and then collapse in the city toppling trees, snapping branches on a few power lines, large pine trees crushing a few cars and then crushing a roof, and eventually knocking power out for 2500 residents in north Columbus.

Once a dry front sweeps through late Wednesday into Thursday more stable air, which means more sun less humidity but highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. As always, a sporadic shower or storm can always pop-up in the afternoon, with a stable forecast rolling into the weekend forecast.

Isaias latest forecast can be viewed here…https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 72°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 50% 93° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 72°

Friday

95° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories