DOJ: Executions for federal death row prisoners to resume

WASHINGTON- The Department of Justice says it will resume executing federal death row prisoners, starting this December, after a self-imposed moratorium on the practice.

Attorney General William Barr says his department is upholding the rule of law, but critics point out the country is shifting towards

The Department of Justice announced it is resuming federal inmate executions, after a nearly two-decade lapse.

In a statement, Attorney General William Barr said: “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

“I think that everybody expected that at some point, this administration was going to take steps to reactivate the federal death penalty,” said Robert Dunham, executive director, The Death Penalty Information Center.

Dunham says a legal protocol must be in place in order for the executions to take place and that could take months.

Dunham also says public support for the death penalty is waning.

“We’re at a point in American social development, where the country is moving away from the death penalty. Executions have declined by 75%,” Dunham said.

Under the Attorney General’s order, executions will resume in December — by lethal injection. Five inmates who were convicted of murdering children or elderly victims and sentenced to death have executions scheduled.

President Trump has been a vocal supporter of capital punishment.

Only three inmates in the federal system have been put to death, since federal executions were reinstated in 1988.

One of them was Timothy McVeigh who was executed in 2001 for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

The last federal execution took place in 2003.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev and Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof.