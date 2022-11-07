COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Get ready stargazers, we’ve got a total lunar eclipse to watch!

The dazzling show between the Sun,Earth and Moon will begin precisely at 3:02 AM EST when the moon begins to move into the Earth’s outer-shadow or the penumbra.

Roughly an hour later the partial eclipse will begin as the moon travels into the umbra or Earth’s inner shadow. During this time you’ll notice a dent or an “arc of darkness” on the lower left side of the moon. This is just the rounded shadow of the Earth.

The best part of the show will happen between 5:17 AM EST and 6:42 AM EST when the moon enters the maximum phase or totality. This is the point that the moon will be deep into the umbra or Earth’s inner shadow and turn a coppery red!

Total lunar eclipse eastern time

Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Total lunar eclipse central time

Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Weather permitting, we’ll be able to see a good chunk of the eclipse and totality before the moon sets below the horizon for the day.

If you miss this total lunar eclipse you’ll have to wait awhile for the next one, which won’t happen until March 2025

WHY does the moon appear red:

We know that the moon doesn’t actually change color but the appearance of the coppery red color is due rays from the sun bending through Earth’s atmosphere. During totality, the moon will transition from a grayish color to a pink and then into a very unique and unforgettable shade of red. Hence, it gets the name “blood moon”. Once the totality phase is over, the moon transitions back to its normal shade.