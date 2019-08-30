Dorian expected to hit U.S. east coast by Monday

(CBS) Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Monday as a powerful category 4 hurricane, threatening lives and property.

Floridians are stocking up on water, food, gasoline and other supplies as Dorian threatens to pound the state.



The National Hurricane Center says the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 4.

Forecasters say Dorian’s winds could top 100-miles-an-hour when it comes ashore anywhere from south Florida to the Georgia border.

This view from the International Space Station Thursday shows the hurricane increasing in size over the Atlantic .

”We know it’s a serious storm and we know it really has a chance to have significant impact on the state of Florida,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The governors of both Florida and Georgia have declared a state of emergency, allowing them to bring in more fuel, and call up the national guard, if needed.

”You need to have three days of food. You need to have three days’ worth of water. As much as possible try to be self-sufficient,” said Carlos Giménez, mayor of Miami-Dade

Florida officials are not ordering evacuations while the hurricane’s path remains unclear.



President Trump canceled his weekend trip to Poland ahead of Dorian’s arrival.

”It’s something very important for me to be here. This storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed,” said President Trump.



The President said Florida is “going to be totally ready” for Dorian.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addressed Georgians yesterday ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival on the coast.

Governor Kemp says Georgia will remain in contact with the governors in Florida and South Carolina.