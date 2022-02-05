Dothan man charged with murder after late-night stabbing, $1.5 million bond set

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the alleged stabbing happened on Saturday night. The stabbing occurred on the night of Friday, Feb. 4. 2022.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect has been charged with murder after an alleged stabbing on Friday night, Dothan police confirm.

Late Friday night, a domestic fight occurred at a home on the 300 Block of Rimson Road. During the fight, Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson, 22, allegedly stabbed another man with a knife in the upper torso.

The victim was en route to a Dothan hospital, however, after receiving multiple rounds of CPR, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Thomas-Jackson has been charged with murder.

Thomas-Jackson is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

