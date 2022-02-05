Dothan man charged with murder after late-night stabbing, $1.5 million bond set

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO: Latrevius Thomas Jackson

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the alleged stabbing happened on Saturday night. The stabbing occurred on the night of Friday, Feb. 4. 2022.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect has been charged with murder after an alleged stabbing on Friday night, Dothan police confirm.

Late Friday night, a domestic fight occurred at a home on the 300 Block of Rimson Road. During the fight, Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson, 22, allegedly stabbed another man with a knife in the upper torso.

The victim was en route to a Dothan hospital, however, after receiving multiple rounds of CPR, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Thomas-Jackson has been charged with murder.

Thomas-Jackson is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Stay with WDHN News for updates on this developing case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss