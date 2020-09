A large tree came crashing down this morning on Warm Springs Road in front of Heritage Place subdivision about 10:30, blocking the road, and causing traffic to be re-routed.

Power outage greets customers this morning

Georgia Power crews were still on the scene this afternoon. Power was knocked out at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and gas station on Blackmon Road as well as other businesses and neighborhoods in that area. A text from Georgia Power shortly before two showed the issue had been resolved.