COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Columbus law firm held its grand opening Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus.

The firm was founded by Brandon Peak, Joel Wooten, Chris McDaniel, and Joseph Colwell, all of whom had previously practiced at Butler, Wooten & Peak.

That firm split late last year, according to a report in the Fulton Daily Report. Founder Jim Butler and partner Ramsey Prather have formed Butler Prather.

“We have been doing this a long time but it’s a great opportunity for us to serve our community … with people we enjoy practicing with,” Peak said. “So, it’s a great day.”

Wooten has been practicing for more than four decades.

“This is really interesting,” Wooten said. “I get to practice with three bring young men and they are even better people. So, they know what to do, they know how to do it, and they enjoy doing it.”

Peak, Wooten, McDaniel & Colwell have opened offices on the second floor of the Hardaway Building on Broadway.

The firm will specialize in personal injury law.