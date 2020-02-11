Dr. Jill Biden speaking at 35th Annual Black History Month Breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Black History Month Breakfast is an annual tradition in Columbus sponsored by Georgia’s Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop. Over the years, it’s earned a reputation for delivering fascinating, dynamic, nationally-known speakers, and this year is no different! Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote address.

The 35th Annual Black History Month Breakfast is set for Monday, February 17, at 7 a.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Wane Hailes joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss this year’s breakfast in detail.

It’s usually a sold out event, and tickets this year are also selling quickly. Individual tickets are $50 per person. However, tables for eight and sponsorship tables may also be purchased. For more information, contact Mr. Hailes at (706) 358-9202.