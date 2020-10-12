Dr. Jill Biden visits Columbus to encourage early voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the first day of early voting in Georgia, the presidential race rolled into Columbus. Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, made a brief stop in Columbus.

The event was hosted by two veteran local Democratic lawmakers – state Representative Calvin Smyre and Congressman Sanford Bishop.

Biden was in Columbus on Monday to encourage early voting ahead of November’s General Election. She met with a half dozen military families to hear their concerns, and they gave her an ear full.

The topics they talked to Biden about ranged from veteran and active duty suicide to better support of the troops.

The event, which was not open to the general public, was held inside Ware House 9.

A combination of active duty and veterans got to spend a few minutes with Vice President Biden’s wife.

The military families were in small circles and Biden made the rounds in the room.

Everyone was masked.

“Guess what, we are not going to wait until Joe’s sworn into office then start to work on some of the things we are hearing from all of you. We’re starting now. We’re starting now to come up with plans, ideas and solutions. But really the ideas are coming from you,” said Biden.

The event was a tightly controlled, and no media questions were allowed for Dr. Biden

This was Biden’s second stop in Columbus this year. She spoke at a Black History Month breakfast in February.

Earlier in the day, Biden made a stop in Atlanta where she appeared with Stacey Abrams.