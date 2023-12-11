Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Yesterday morning’s storms brought strong winds, heavy rain, and even two confirmed tornadoes across portions of Lee and Barbour counties. Now that this cold front has pushed through the southeast, drier and cooler conditions are already underway.

This morning readings were almost 30 degrees cooler than yesterday, and some of our northern counties woke up to readings in the upper 20s. Highs today warmed anywhere from the low to upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning will be another chilly one, and it will be an even better chance for areas of patchy frost. This afternoon’s breezy conditions will calm down slightly overnight, which will leave a better change for frost tomorrow morning.

For the rest of the week, clear skies remain through the end of the school week. However, rain chances slowly start to move back into the forecast this weekend as we start to watch a system developing in the gulf.