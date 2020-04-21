Drive-thru mask giveaway set for May 2

Delta Sigma Theta and the Delta Life Development Foundation will be helping the community and practicing social distancing at the same time by holding a drive-thru mask giveaway on May 2nd.



Folks can head to the Delta Life Development Foundation House at 4925 Forrest Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up their masks.

There is a two per vehicle limit while supplies last.

The masks were made by volunteer seamstresses led by members of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to meet the high demand for masks. They’ve already distributed masks to health care workers.