Dry and pleasant for now but changes are on the way

It’s odd for it to actually feel like fall for the start of fall but that is exactly what happened on Tuesday and what will happen today. Highs today will remain below average although we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will stream in from the west/southwest due to the remnants of Beta.

Rain chances increase on Thursday as the remnants of Beta crawl to the east, scattered showers likely by the afternoon and evening and a few may become strong. We’ll continue to have chances of rain in the forecast from Friday through the weekend with Friday potentially having the heaviest rainfall. Energy from Beta may interact with an approaching warm from and this may kick off a few storms this weekend especially on Sunday into Monday. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side. Expect high temperatures to jump into the 80s or near average for this time of the year.