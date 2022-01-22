Dry But Chilly Saturday, Cold Tonight!

We’re starting out with some chilly 30s across the area this morning. As we go through your Saturday, we’ll see the sunshine return, and that will help warm us up into the mid to upper 40s, if you consider that warming up.

Looking at that forecast for the next several days, we’ll still have some clouds around by the Noon hour today, but thanks to this high pressure off to our west, it helps to clear things out, but it’s also going to help filter in some colder temps for tonight.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll be waking up to beautiful sunny skies, but it’s going to be cold, with temps well into the 20s. Thanks to the sun though, we’ll warm up a bit into the mid 50s as high pressure dominants our weather.

High pressure continues to be in control into Monday morning, but by the afternoon on Monday, clouds associated with a Low in the gulf start move in. We’ll still be partly cloudy by Monday afternoon, but by the overnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions with rain just to our south. Where this low tracks will determine what Tuesday looks like. If it were to track closer to the coast, then we would be dealing with a wet day for most of the day on Tuesday. The further south it is, we’re more likely to just see cloudy conditions.

Then, after a couple of days of dry conditions, a front slides in on Friday to bring us some more rain. Afterwards, we could see some of the coldest air we’ve seen all season, with some projected lows dipping into the teens next Saturday morning.