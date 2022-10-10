Much needed rain is in our forecast later this week! As a cool front moves through the southeast late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, this front will pull moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and bring a good chance of rainfall to the Chattahoochee Valley. This system will bring afternoon showers and storms on Wednesday, and these showers will continue into Thursday morning before clearing up by that afternoon. Conditions will remain breezy as this front pushes through the area. After this front moves through, we will have a great start to our weekend, with lots of sunshine as we head into Friday and Saturday. Our cloud cover will begin to increase again by the start of next week.

This front will also dip temperatures back down into the mid-70s by Friday, with morning lows dropping down to the upper 40s. Readings will begin to warm slightly as we head into the weekend, with readings reaching 80 by Sunday. Morning lows will remain in the upper 40s/lower 50s throughout late next week and into next week.