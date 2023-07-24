5:30PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Dry and a little bit warmer this afternoon as highs reached into the low to mid 90s. Overnight readings will dip into the 70s and conditions will remain calm.

Heading into the rest of the week, an area of high pressure will settle over the southeast. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 90s starting tomorrow. Conditions will be dry until the end of the week.

Starting Thursday afternoon, rain chances return to the First Alert Forecast. While the rain and clouds will help to cool us down briefly for Friday, highs will warm again this weekend.

Humid and hot conditions over the weekend will lead to triple digit feel like values. The rain and the heat will linger through the start of next week.