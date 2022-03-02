We managed to make it up to 79 degrees today, 13 degrees above our average high for this time of the year, and the warm temperatures will continue into the weekend as high pressure will keep us dry, stable and continue a warming trend that will last into the weekend.

We’ll see lots of sunshine into the weekend with a few high level clouds as a weak boundary tries to push in from the north on Friday. But, that ridge of high pressure holds it off and keeps us dry. Temperatures will continue to climb with many seeing highs in the 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Early next week, changes start to occur as a frontal system will move across the southeast. A chance of showers and storms will be possible late Monday afternoon and evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday as the frontal system moves through. Temperatures take a little dip behind the front, but still look to be above average for this time of the year. Tuesday afternoon looks good after some morning showers, but we’re keeping an eye on Wednesday, as we could see some more showers and storms, but right now, that all looks to stay south of us closer to the coast.