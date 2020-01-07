DuBose leaving Central football job to take a position out of state

Central High School football coach Jamey DuBose has retired and will be named head coach at an out-of-state school, Superintendent Randy Wilkes said in an email this morning.

It has not been announced where DuBose is going.

DuBose led the Red Devils to the Alabama 7A playoffs in all six seasons as head coach and won the state title in 2018. Central lost to Thompson in the most recent championship game last month.

Players were informed in a team meeting Tuesday.

“Coach DuBose acknowledges that this is one of the most difficult decisions that he has ever had to make due to the support of Central High School and Phenix City Schools,” Wilkes said.

DuBose won two state titles as Prattville High School before coming to Central.

In addition to the state title, DuBose compiled a 66-11 record.

“Phenix City Schools appreciates Coach DuBose’s commitment to excellence both on and off the playing field, noting the significant amount of emphasis DuBose placed on character, grade point averages, and ACT scores,” Wilkes said. “According to school officials, Coach DuBose went above and beyond in seeking scholarships for players as evidenced with last year’s signing class of 20 student-athletes and this year’s early signing of seven players to Division I scholarships. “