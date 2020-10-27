Dueling presidential campaign events to be held today in Meriwether County

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL)-One week away from the general election, the presidential campaign will be front and center in Meriwether County.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden will speak at a closed event at Little White House in nearby Warm Springs. With Biden’s event scheduled, Georgia republicans scrambled to put together a counter event in Manchester.

Using the ruins of an old textile mill, Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp and Congressman Drew Ferguson will address the gathering in support of President Trump.

The Trump event starts at 11 a.m. while the former vice president will speak at 1:30 p.m.

WRBL News 3 will be in Meriwether County.

