Early morning crash claims life of Phenix City pedestrian

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) An investigation into an early morning crash that claimed the life of pedestrian is underway this morning in Phenix City.

The crash happened along U.S. Highway 80 near Wynn Road, according to Capt. Darryl Williams of the Phenix City Police Department.

Williams said a 21-year-old driver from Shiloh, Georgia, struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking in the center of her lane.

Police say the coroner pronounced the pedestrian, 33-year-old Terry Beebe of Phenix City, dead on-scene.

Police have not announced any charges in the case and say the investigation is on-going.