COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning shooting on Ewart Ave. has left one man dead.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, has confirmed the death of 63-year-old Wiley Jackson after suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.

