Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC) has events planned each day leading up to “earth day” this Saturday, April 22nd.

Today was “bring your own grocery bag” day. to help with that initiative…k-c-b handed out free reusable grocery bags to anyone who stopped by their stand at the citizen’s service center.

While the typical plastic grocery bags are very convenient and durable.

The impact on our environment is very harmful. Lisa Cutts, keeping Columbus Beautiful’s executive director, explains the total impact grocery bags have on our environment.

The annual One CSU Sustainability Fair was held today in Woodruff Park. Presenters were there with services and products that help promote sustainable practices.

Forecaster Kaylee Barbee was there earlier today, and she caught up with some attendees.