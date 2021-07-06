Elsa’s Energy Surges Northward and Showers Increase Through Wednesday

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Elsa as the storm pushes through the Gulf. The tropical storm crossed over Cuba yesterday and is currently located off the southwestern side of Florida. Elsa will gradually move along the western side of Florida this Tuesday and Wednesday morning and eventually cutting through northern Florida by Wednesday afternoon. The storm will then move through the southeastern portion of Georgia through Wednesday and Thursday.



As for how this storm will affect the Columbus viewing area, while the storm will not go directly over us, we could see some rainbands and moisture coming off the storm as it pushes through Florida and even into Georgia. These rainbands and/or moisture will affect portions of our viewing area and leave us with widely scattered showers this Wednesday and this will continue into Thursday. We will also see increase cloud cover throughout the area and this will cause temperatures to drop down into the low 80’s.



By Thursday evening, most of the remnants of Elsa will be out of the Georgia area, the air behind the cyclone will become more stable. Stray showers will continue for Friday and then a stronger surface high pressure will dry us out, but the heat will increase.

Regarding the temperatures, we will start to see readings increase across the region. We will gradually start to get back into the high 80’s and we could see some parts of the viewing area heating into the lower 90’s Saturday and Sunday. So, if you have plans going on this weekend, be on the lookout for high temperatures across east central Alabama and west central Georgia.