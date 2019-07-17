Emergency Room 411 from St. Francis Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Penne Allison, Director of Emergency Services at St. Francis Hospital visits “News 3 Midday” to talk to Greg Loyd about the services an emergency room offers patients. In addition, she gives advice for people thinking about an ER visit versus a trip to the walk-in clinic or doctor.

We also asked Ms. Allison to stay around for the first-ever digital exclusive “After Midday” where she tells Greg about the peak times versus slow times for emergency rooms and offers more information they were not able to talk about during “News 3 Midday.”