The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The General Electric Aviation facility in Auburn could be facing many changes ahead as the majority of employees are heading towards a vote that could push the facility into a union.

The facility currently has about 179 manufacturing employees that say they are interested in joining the International Union of Electrical Workers. The employees say they are seeking better wages that ensure better living conditions.

“Our voices aren’t being heard anymore and since our voices aren’t being heard, I feel it’ll help us be heard again. The IUE-CWA, they represent a lot of GE companies and the ones that they represent, the voices are heard,” said Marcus Durrell, a Technical Associate in the Additive Department at GE.

Employees currently interested in unionizing are being represented by the International Union of Electrical Workers- A Division of the Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA). They have been working together for several months and the organization has been coaching the employees with tips on how to start acting like a union.

GE- Auburn is one of the few GE locations that has an additive department that specializes in 3D printing. Durrell said he constantly has to work overtime to provide for his family at the location.

Tomeka Cooley-Pettus, a campaign lead for IUE-CWA, said many employees at GE Aviation in Auburn have to work several hours of overtime to make a livable wage. She said many employees are often working outside of designated hours and are only making between $15 to $25 an hour.

According to Durrell and Cooley-Pettus, GE officials have begun retaliating against employees interested in unionizing.

“They told them that the union would start watching who clocks in and clocks out, they would put in a buzzer for when they have to go to breaks and lunches, they show videos and they’ve sent letters to families in the past,” said Cooley-Pettus.

Durrell said the facility has also said that if a union is voted in then the facility will close and layoffs could follow.

The National Labor Relations Board is set to contact GE and GE will have to present a bargaining unit ahead of a vote that will determine if GE Auburn will become a union.

WRBL reached out to GE officials and received the following statement:

“GE employs more than 55,000 Americans, pays competitive wages in every community in which we operate and has invested more than a billion dollars in our U.S. facilities since 2016, including in Auburn. We are committed to a direct relationship with our employees based on teamwork, cooperation, and actively pursuing mutually beneficial goals.”