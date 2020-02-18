Employees lose their job after viral video of Wendy’s sink bath

(CNN)-A Wendy’s restaurant in Michigan is under fire, after a video was shared online last week of someone bathing in a kitchen sink.

Since then, several employees have been fired. The video at the Greenville Wendy’s has been making it’s rounds on social media.

You can see a shirtless man in the sink inside the restaurant’s kitchen.

Another person in uniform throws something into the sink and yells, “Wash yourself.”

You can then hear the camera person laughing.

It’s an image leaving a bad taste in customer’s mouths.

“I brought someone here last week to eat here, so I laughed at it and I thought it was pretty nasty all at the same time,” said Michael Guerra, customer.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you actually think I’d ever go back there again?” asked John Micheal Molinares, customer.

The video has since been viewed thousands of times.

Many now calling for the employees to be held accountable.

“I mean I don’t wish anything bad on anyone but for sure get fired,” said Guerra.

Wendy responded in part: “This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards.”

They go on to say they’ve since fired the employees in the video.

They don’t say if the person in the sink actually worked there.

The Health Department has evaluated the restaurant since the incident and everything has been sanitized inside.

