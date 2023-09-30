Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Beautiful conditions ahead for your Saturday. Expect a few passing clouds throughout the day and temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, but a few areas may hit lower 90s.

Ending the month of September with less than half of the average rainfall. We will remain dry through most of next week until a cool front moves through next weekend. Ahead of this cool front clouds will increase by Thursday, and a few shower will be possible by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the school week. Morning lows will drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s starting Monday morning. Following the passage of the cool front this weekend, highs will drop into the lower 80s and possibly into the upper 70s.