Enrichment Services Program announce heating assistance in Muscogee County as winter approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Enrichment Services Program is rolling out their heating assistance program for the community beginning on Oct. 30, 2021. The counties eligible to apply are Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Clay, Quitman, Harris, Stewart, Randolph and Talbot.

Jamie Thomas, the Director of Community Services for Enrichment Services Program, said services center is still doing drive-thru appointment for Muscogee County residents for document collection at 1114 Veterans Pkwy.

“It does make a huge difference. The heating assistance is one of our services that we like to call stabilizing services where we help to make sure that families basic needs are met,” said Thomas.

The heating assistance will be provided in two phases. The first phase will be for people ages 65 or older, in order to be eligible all adults in the given household must be at least 65. All adults in the household must meet the income qualifications which is earning less than 60% of the Georgia median income.

The second phase beginning on Dec. 4, 2021 will be for people ages 64 and below. The phone lines will open at 11 a.m. for Muscogee County residents. Applicants will also be evaluated based on their income and must make less than 60% of the Georgia median income. All residents hoping to receive assistance must bring eligibility documents to prove their eligibility in the program.

Once everything has been approved, payment will be provided from the Enrichment Services Program to the residents heating provider.

Residents of Muscogee County that are interested in heating assistance can call 706-940-4033 or visit www.enrichmentservices.org to schedule an appointment.