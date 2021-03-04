Enrichment Services Program, Inc. distributes COVID-19 relief care packages

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Enrichment Services Program, Inc., a Community Action Agency, held a pop-up distribution event Thursday at the Community Cares Station drive-up.



The pop-up was from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with care packages being distributed to the community for COVID-19 relief.

The care packages were filled with oranges, apples, milk, and whole chickens that were donated by Feeding the Valley. Enrichment Services Program employee Tashae Streeter says this is the best part of her job.

“Speaking for myself and everybody out here, I think this is probably our favorite part of the job actually. Getting out with the community one on one and just giving back,” Streeter said.

The care packages also included reusable face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and other items needed to help keep families safe during the pandemic.

Energy Efficiency Kits were distributed as well that Georgia Power provided. Family advocates from ESP were on sight at the event to provide resources to families who were impacted by COVID-19.

“I think this lets everyone know that someone is there to offer some type of support and relief during this hard time,” Streeter said.