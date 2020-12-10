Environmental advocacy agency is worried about pollution in the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Human and environmental health are the goals of the new permit issued by Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division to Columbus Water Works. However, Columbus Water Works says there is no need to worry about the water.

“There is no concern about the water quality in the Chattahoochee River because it has improved over 800-fold. The facts are, the river is clean in Columbus,” says Vice President of Columbus Water Works, Vic Burchfield.

While Georgia EPD wouldn’t go on-camera for an interview, the division did provide answers to questions via email. News 3 also spoke with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, a non-profit advocacy agency who says there is a cause for concern on the Chattahoochee.

“Columbus Water Works combined sewer system is number one on our radar. They are the only municipality of the entire 435 miles of Chattahoochee River that doesn’t have pollution limit within their permits, meaning that there’s no limitation on the amount of sewage or E. coli or fecal coliform bacteria that they could put into the Chattahoochee River,” says Spokesperson for the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Jason Ulseth.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says the permit is necessary to limit pollution, however, Columbus Water Works says it’s not needed and wouldn’t improve water quality.

“We’re simply saying that before we go and spend multiple millions of dollars to make a change to the infrastructure and build new systems that it needs to be evaluated closely. Our ratepayers deserve that evaluation before we go and spend that type of money,” says Burchfield.

The Chattahoochee River Keeper did say that Columbus Water Works has made improvements over the years, however, more is needed, and this new permit would ensure safety for recreational activity, fish, and wildlife.

“Give people the peace of mind to know that when they’re on the river, everything is being done to protect their safety and keep sewage out of that system,” says Ulseth.

December 10th is the deadline for Columbus Water Works to approve or take legal action to appeal the new permit.

“We sincerely hope that they will spend that money on technology and infrastructure to improve the river and not on expensive attorneys,” says Ulseth.