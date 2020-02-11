Equifax hack could mean some Americans’ personal info is in the hands of the Chinese government

WASHINGTON- (CBS) Your personal information may now be in the hands of the Chinese government.

That’s according to federal officials who charged four members of the Chinese army with a massive computer hack into one of the country’s leading credit agencies.

Investigators say Chinese military hackers had access to Equifax computer systems for months, stealing the personal information of about half the U.S. population.

“This was one of the largest data breaches in history,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr. “The hackers obtained the names, birth dates, and social security numbers for nearly 150 million Americans.”



According to the indictment, the hackers also stole the driver’s license numbers of at least 10 million Americans and credit card numbers and other personally identifiable information belonging to 200,000 Americans.

But the FBI is worried the data the hackers swept up might later be used to target American intelligence officers or other individuals China sees as adversaries.

The hack which began three years ago rocked Equifax, leading to a congressional probe, the resignation of its CEO Richard Smith and a settlement of up to 700 million dollars to compensate victims of the attack.

Equifax joins a growing list of companies the Chinese have targeted and today the attorney general said that 80-percent of economic espionage prosecutions implicate the Chinese government.