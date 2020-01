An equipment failure in the WRBL News 3 studio control room caused some disruptions in the ability to edit and produce live newscasts.

A switcher failed and it forced changes in the way the newscasts were put together.

News 3 will continue to produce the scheduled newscasts, but the viewing experience may be somewhat different from what you are accustomed to.

“We appreciate our viewers sticking with us as we work through the issues,” General Manager David Hart said.