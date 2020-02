LOS ANGELES, Calif (CBS)- He’s one of daytime TV’s biggest stars. Now Eric Braeden – who plays the infamous Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless” – is celebrating a milestone 40th anniversary on the popular CBS soap.

Find out what Braeden says about his impressive career in a role that was originally only slated to be for a few week.

And be sure to catch “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on WRBL News 3 at 12:30 pm E/11:30 am C.