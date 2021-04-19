 

Escaped Childersburg inmate recaptured

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (4/19): The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that Tracy O’Brian Blackburn has been recaptured.

Blackburn escaped the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center around 1 a.m. and was taken back into custody around 8 p.m.

ADOC says he did surrender to authorities. No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL (4/19): A Childersburg inmate has escaped from custody and is currently on the loose, according to authorities.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tracy O’Brian Blackburn, 47, escaped from custody at the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Childersburg around 1 a.m. Monday.

Blackburn has been described as 5-foot-9 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced 5 years for second degree assault back in October 2017.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of escapee please notify local law enforcement agency or call Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.

