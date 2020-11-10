Eta brushes Florida in the forecast and cold front #1 lifts it back into the region this weekend, then out Monday

Eta has been trumped by Theta out in the far eastern Atlantic making this the most active season ever recorded.

This beats out the 2005 season, which made it to 28th named storms, 2020 is now at 29. The overcast skies and moisture lifting into the region are all being taped by Eta.

Our GRAF model by IBM has been consistent with most spaghetti plots taking it closer to the coast of Florida or just brushing the western side of the Peninsula.

The position and direct impact will rely on either two scenarios, one across Florida and the other by Sunday lifting south to the north right up the Chattahoochee Basin.

If the latter of the two it’ll be a washout weekend! Next week we expect this all to be scoured out by a stronger front, so stay tuned.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 71°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 40% 77° 71°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 60°

Friday

78° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 59°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 73° 60°

Sunday

77° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

