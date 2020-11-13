 

Eta is out and just one “Iota” is back in the tropics, with no threat to us just sunshine, and a dip in temperatures

The forecast is null and void of any energy across the region, with wall to wall sunshine until late Sunday when another cold front moves across the southeast.  

Tropical Update: You may not care one “Iota” (eye-oh-tah) but that is likely our next named tropical system in the Caribbean but we are not expecting this to be a factor for the lower U.S.

The forecast will remain sunny until our next cold front arriving in the region on Sunday afternoon, with a smattering of a few showers is all. Readings are going to cool more by next week from the mid-70s for highs and low to mid 50s for overnight lows.

By the middle of next week expect a cooler air mass, with overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s and high readings rising into the upper 60s. Sunday and Monday will have breezy and gusty conditions, with this front.

Next Thursday afternoon, an entire week out, we will see another front with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Thursday

80° / 55°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 80° 55°

Friday

78° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 49°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 57°

Sunday

77° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 47°

Monday

69° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 69° 44°

Tuesday

67° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 44°

Wednesday

66° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

6 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Clear
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

6 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

Trending Stories