Eta slowly lifts into the Gulf this weekend but will be held back by a trough of low pressure

The first wave of high clouds are lifting across the region, associated with a weak disturbance that will be responsible for keeping Eta in the Gulf of Mexico and the extended forecast.

In the mean time, there is very little chance of rainfall and temperatures are on the rise from the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This forecast will change daily heading into this weekend for the exact track of Eta. The reason for this relies on inconsistent model data and the timing for two frontal systems that will hold it out into the south central Gulf of Mexico, as we speak.

The strength of the storm should hold steady because of upper level winds not being favorable for strengthening Eta beyond a tropical storm.

The only consistency on the models is that the demise of Eta will come from a second, stronger front late next week that would shear the cyclone, which means it could be remnants of heavy rain and showers across the WRBL viewing area, or potentially a tropical depression. At this time, each run has it extending farther out in the extended forecast, but if anything changes before then, it could get here sooner, not later.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 58°

Friday

77° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 77° 64°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 65°

Sunday

75° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 67°

Monday

79° / 68°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 79° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 80° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

