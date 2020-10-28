Eufaula man killed in early Wednesday morning shooting on Norman St.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)-Eufaula police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

The deadly incident happened on Norman Street Wednesday morning at 1:05 a.m., according to police. When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered James “Happy” Williams, 78, of Eufaula, dead inside a home.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and an active investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

