Eufaula native heading to Super Bowl LVI: The mom behind the mastermind

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula may be over 2,000 miles from Los Angeles, but when it comes to football, the cities are connected. Les Snead, the general manager for the L.A. Rams and the mastermind behind this 2022 team, is a Eufaula native.

As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off this Sunday for the biggest game of the year, Eufaulans are putting on their blue and gold gear. Behind the successful sports executive is a mother who laid the foundation for his success and a tight knit Alabama community cheering on his every step.

As the L.A. Rams secured the N.F.C. title and a spot in football’s biggest showdown, Snead made an important phone call… to his mom.

“I was beside myself. In fact, I sent a text to a friend and said “I’m beside myself.” And guess what? I don’t even know what beside myself means. But we looked it up and it means overwhelmed. I was totally beside myself!” Pam Snead Les grew up loving the game of football. As a kid, he went from throwing around the pigskin with his neighbors to playing tight end for Auburn University. However, even as a teenager, the draft was what really piqued his interest. “The only time he ever asked to skip school was during the draft. He would always give me this look and he would say ‘it’ll pay off someday.’” Pam Snead

Pay off it did.

As the Rams look to earn some hardware this Sunday, the entire city of Eufaula will be cheering Snead on.

“We’re going to be glued to the TV. It’ll be exciting especially if the Rams win. We’re all going to be pulling for the Rams. It’s just great to have one of our own on a national stage like that.” Jack Tibbs, Eufaula Mayor

But beyond his successes, Pam Snead says the most remarkable thing about her son is his character.