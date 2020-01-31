Eufaula Police make arrest in deadly Central Avenue shooting



EUFAULA, AL. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week.

Cordarius Jamal Turner, 24, of Eufaula has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Brandon Christopher Henry.

Henry, 29, was shot and killed on Jan. 26 on Central Ave. Police say he was shot multiple times in his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner is being charged with murder. Police say he was taken into custody on Wednesday following an extensive investigation in to the deadly shooting by the Criminal Investigations Division. .

Turner is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Police say more arrests are expected in the deadly shooting.