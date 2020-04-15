EVENING UPDATE: Alabama shows more than 3,900 cases of coronavirus, 265 in Lee County, 216 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The state of Alabama continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the United States.

As of 8 P.M./7 P.M. CST, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,953 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. That number is up from noon, when the state reported 3,809 positive cases.

Lee County is among the first local governments in Alabama offering employees a daily monetary supplement as “appreciation pay” to nearly 300 county workers who are leaving the safety of their homes and coming to work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban shared a video message encouraging social distancing and thanking medical professionals and caregivers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.